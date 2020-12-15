McSorley left Monday's game against the Browns due to a knee injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
McSorley tried to take it himself for a first down late in the fourth quarter, but his knee appeared to buckle and he went down in pain. Luckily for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson trotted out of the locker room almost immediately after and was able to come back into the game.
More News
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Set for backup duties•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Trending toward backup role•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Likely to start if Jackson can't•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: First career TD in loss•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Activated from COVID list•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Heads to COVID-19 list•