McSorley left Monday's game against the Browns due to a knee injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

McSorley tried to take it himself for a first down late in the fourth quarter, but his knee appeared to buckle and he went down in pain. Luckily for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson trotted out of the locker room almost immediately after and was able to come back into the game.

More News