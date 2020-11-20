The Ravens placed McSorley on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
McSorley has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person, and he'll need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities. He'll be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Titans, but McSorley typically serves as a healthy scratch anyway, with Robert Griffin acting as Lamar Jackson's backup.
