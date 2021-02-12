General manager Eric DeCosta expects McSorley (knee) and Tyler Huntley to compete for the backup quarterback job this offseason, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

"We think both [McSorley and Huntley] have a legitimate chance to compete for that backup position," DeCosta said. "It doesn't mean that we won't go after a veteran quarterback, but we think both those guys have pretty bright futures, and we see a good competition this year." McSorley saw action in two games for the Ravens in 2020, during both of which he provided the offense with a spark. He suffered a minor knee strain back in December but is expected to be ready for the tentative start of offseason activities.