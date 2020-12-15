McSorley (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
McSorley suffered a minor knee sprain in Monday's 47-42 win over the Browns, and he'll be required to sit out for the rest of the regular season. In the meantime, practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley should serve as Lamar Jackson's backup until either McSorley or Robert Griffin (hamstring) is activated from IR.
