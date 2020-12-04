McSorley will be the Ravens' presumptive starter at quarterback Tuesday against the Cowboys if Lamar Jackson (illness) isn't activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

McSorley currently is the only quarterback on the Ravens' 53-man roster, as Robert Griffin, the team's Week 12 starter, was placed on injured reserve Friday after injuring his hamstring in Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers. The 2019 sixth-round pick came on in relief of the injured Griffin in the contest, completing two of six attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown while carrying three times for 16 yards. If Jackson continues to test negative for the coronavirus, he'll be eligible to rejoin the roster as soon as Sunday, but McSorley will stay prepared to start in the event Baltimore's top signal-caller can't clear the protocol. The Ravens would presumably promote Tyler Huntley from the practice squad to back up McSorley if Jackson remains out for Week 13.