McSorley appeared in one game as a rookie, taking one carry for one yard.

Veteran Robert Griffin was entrenched as the backup quarterback, leaving little room for McSorley to even be active most weeks. McSorley had a chance to see some action in the season finale against Pittsburgh when Lamar Jackson was inactive, but he only played one snap. With Robert Griffin under contract for another season, McSorley has his work cut out for him in terms of remaining on the 53-man roster, especially if Baltimore opts to carry just two quarterbacks.