Ravens' Trace McSorley: Minimal action as rookie
McSorley appeared in one game as a rookie, taking one carry for one yard.
Veteran Robert Griffin was entrenched as the backup quarterback, leaving little room for McSorley to even be active most weeks. McSorley had a chance to see some action in the season finale against Pittsburgh when Lamar Jackson was inactive, but he only played one snap. With Robert Griffin under contract for another season, McSorley has his work cut out for him in terms of remaining on the 53-man roster, especially if Baltimore opts to carry just two quarterbacks.
More News
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Could play in Week 17•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Not playing Week 1•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Solid in preseason finale•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Three total TDs in backup audition•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Filling in for injured RG3•
-
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Getting work on special teams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...