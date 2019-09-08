McSorley is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.

McSorley won't play a role in Baltimore's offense Week 1 with Robert Griffin set to serve as the top backup to Lamar Jackson. The rookie sixth-round pick impressed down the stretch in the preseason, but he lacks a clear path to rise above the QB3 gig.

