McSorley is active and should be Baltimore's No. 2 quarterback Tuesday against Dallas with Lamar Jackson also suiting up.

McSorley saw his first game action of the season last week against the Steelers after Robert Griffin (hamstring) went down with injury, but Jackson is back after testing positive for COVID-19 and appears ready to start Tuesday. McSorley is poised to be the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback for at least the next three games with Griffin on injured reserve.