McSorley is believed to have suffered a knee sprain in Monday night's win over the Browns and will undergo an MRI to confirm, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

McSorley went down awkwardly trying to run for a first down Monday and was forced to leave the game. The belief is that McSorley's injury is not season-ending, but that won't be known for certain until the results of the MRI are revealed. Baltimore already has Robert Griffin (thigh) on injured reserve, so the team's depth behind Lamar Jackson would be in an untenable situation if McSorley is unavailable for even one game.