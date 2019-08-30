Ravens' Trace McSorley: Solid in preseason finale
McSorley completed 15 of 27 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 preseason win over Washington. He added eight yards on two carries.
McSorley continued his steady improvement throughout the preseason, completing his second consecutive game without a turnover all while making some big throws, including a 24-yard shot to Jaleel Scott to give Baltimore a second-quarter lead. His frenetic style makes him a nice option to develop as Lamar Jackson's backup, but, given Jackson's own inexperience, it would be foolish to look anywhere else outside of RG3 for the backup job. McSorley figures to be destined for the practice squad or, at best, QB3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...