McSorley completed 15 of 27 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 preseason win over Washington. He added eight yards on two carries.

McSorley continued his steady improvement throughout the preseason, completing his second consecutive game without a turnover all while making some big throws, including a 24-yard shot to Jaleel Scott to give Baltimore a second-quarter lead. His frenetic style makes him a nice option to develop as Lamar Jackson's backup, but, given Jackson's own inexperience, it would be foolish to look anywhere else outside of RG3 for the backup job. McSorley figures to be destined for the practice squad or, at best, QB3.

