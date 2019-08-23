Ravens' Trace McSorley: Three total TDs in backup audition
McSorley completed 19 of 28 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries in Thursday's 26-15 preseason win over the Eagles.
McSorley played the first three quarters of a game that was canceled due to lightning early in the fourth, and he put in a strong audition for the backup job behind Lamar Jackson with Robert Griffin sidelined by a thumb injury. The 2019 sixth-rounder led a trio of second-quarter touchdown drives, taking it himself from four yards out before finding Michael Floyd for a 28-yarder and finally hitting Jaleel Scott for a seven-yard score seven seconds before halftime. McSorley didn't use his legs much outside of the touchdown run, but his 30 rushing scores in 46 college games suggest that he has a sizable running element to his game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...