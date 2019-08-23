McSorley completed 19 of 28 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries in Thursday's 26-15 preseason win over the Eagles.

McSorley played the first three quarters of a game that was canceled due to lightning early in the fourth, and he put in a strong audition for the backup job behind Lamar Jackson with Robert Griffin sidelined by a thumb injury. The 2019 sixth-rounder led a trio of second-quarter touchdown drives, taking it himself from four yards out before finding Michael Floyd for a 28-yarder and finally hitting Jaleel Scott for a seven-yard score seven seconds before halftime. McSorley didn't use his legs much outside of the touchdown run, but his 30 rushing scores in 46 college games suggest that he has a sizable running element to his game.