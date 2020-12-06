McSorley is expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback Tuesday against the Cowboys with Lamar Jackson (illness) in line to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After testing positive for the coronavirus Thanksgiving Day and sitting out the Ravens' Week 12 loss to the Steelers while completing a 10-day quarantine, Jackson looks poised to return to Baltimore's team facility Sunday. Though Jackson will have to shake off some rust due to the missed time, he'll at least have the benefit of a practice session Sunday and a walk-through Monday, which should keep him sufficiently prepared to reclaim starting duties. McSorley came on late in the Week 12 loss to replace Robert Griffin (hamstring), and with the latter having since landed on injured reserve, the second-year quarterback from Penn State should serve as Jackson's top backup for at least the next three contests.