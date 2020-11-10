The Ravens signed Williams to the 53-man roster Tuesday.
Williams played the past two seasons for the Packers and suited up in every game, predominately covering the slot in 2019. He was still an effective cornerback at 36 years old, allowing 7.7 yards per target and just two touchdowns over 16 games. Now 37 years old, Williams reached a deal with a contender. His role is uncertain behind three strong starters in Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19), but he'll add crucial depth because Khalil Dorsey will miss extended time with a dislocated shoulder.
More News
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Remains effective at age 36•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Cleared of concussion•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Out with possible concussion•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Trending toward start•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Interception in win•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Grabs first interception•