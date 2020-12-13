Williams (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's game versus the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Williams will miss a second straight game, hurting the team's cornerback depth, particularly in the slot. However, if Jimmy Smith, who is questionable with a groin injury, is able to play, the Ravens will have their typical starting cornerbacks for Monday's game.
