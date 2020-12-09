Williams (thigh) is inactive for Tuesday's game versus the Cowboys.
Williams was considered doubtful due to the thigh injury, so it's not much of a surprise he's unavailable. Jimmy Smith (groin) is also out, leaving Pierre Desir, Davontae Harris and Anthony Averett as the nickel options.
