Jones agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract extension with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been a reliable contributor along Baltimore's defensive front this year, with 34 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, plus two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 13 regular-season appearances. The 2022 third-round pick is now positioned to stick with the team through the 2028 campaign.