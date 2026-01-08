Jones tallied 47 total tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

The fourth-year pro from UConn started all 16 games in which he appeared and amassed a career-high 738 defensive snaps this season. The increased workload translated to production, as Jones set new personal bests in total tackles, sacks and forced fumbles in 2025. Following his three-year, $40.5 million extension in early December, Jones is expected to remain one of Baltimore's top defensive linemen for years to come.