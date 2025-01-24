Jones logged 42 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The 2022 third-round pick started in 15 of 17 regular-season games and finished with a career-high 42 combined tackles. Jones could have the fifth-year option on his rookie contract picked up by the Ravens during the offseason, though he's less likely to get an extension compared to fellow draft class teammates Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum. Jones and Michael Pierce project to be the Ravens' top interior defensive lineman for the 2025 campaign.