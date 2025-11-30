Jones finished with six tackles (one solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 32-14 loss to the Bengals.

The defensive tackle stripped the ball and fell on it himself as the Ravens tried to keep themselves alive for a late comeback. Jones also played on more half of the defensive snaps for the 10th time in his 11 games this season. He has 33 tackles (15 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups on the year.