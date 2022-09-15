Jones (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Ravens' injury report Thursday.
Jones was sidelined during practice last week while working his way back from a hyperextended knee that ultimately forced him to miss Baltimore's season-opening win over the Jets. However, the rookie third-rounder's ability to fully suit up for practice Thursday seems to indicate that he's ready to make his NFL debut heading into this Sunday's game against Miami. Jones is expected to begin his professional career in a reserve role behind veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce this season.