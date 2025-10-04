default-cbs-image
Jones (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.

Jones was unable to play against the Chiefs in Week 4 due to a knee injury. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before upgrading to a full participant Friday, and the 2022 third-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's home game. Jones has logged six tackles (four solo) through three regular-season games in 2025.

