Ravens' Travis Jones: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.
Jones popped up on last week's injury report and was unable to play in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. With Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) on injured reserve and a laundry list of injuries across the defense, getting Jones back would be a big boost to the Ravens' defensive line.
More News
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Not playing vs. Kansas City•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Finishes 2024 with 42 tackles•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Suiting up Monday night•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Tagged as questionable for Week 12•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Still working through ankle injury•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Will play against Pittsburgh•