Jones (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.

Jones popped up on last week's injury report and was unable to play in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. With Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) on injured reserve and a laundry list of injuries across the defense, getting Jones back would be a big boost to the Ravens' defensive line.

