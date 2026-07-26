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Ravens' Travis Jones: Managing pec injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Ravens placed Jones (pectoral) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Jones is recovering from a pectoral issue. It's not clear how serious the injury is, but since he's on the active/PUP list, he can return to practice at any point during the preseason once he's medically cleared. Jones is slated to be a starter along the defensive line for Baltimore after racking up career-high 5.0 sacks among a career-high 47 tackles over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

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