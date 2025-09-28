Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Jones popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a DNP due to a knee injury. He managed to end the week with back-to-back limited practices but has not been cleared to play in Sunday's contest, and his next chance to take the field is Week 5 against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 5. John Jenkins is slated to see more work at nose tackle due to Jones' injury.