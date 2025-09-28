Ravens' Travis Jones: Not playing vs. Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Jones popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a DNP due to a knee injury. He managed to end the week with back-to-back limited practices but has not been cleared to play in Sunday's contest, and his next chance to take the field is Week 5 against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 5. John Jenkins is slated to see more work at nose tackle due to Jones' injury.
More News
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Finishes 2024 with 42 tackles•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Suiting up Monday night•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Tagged as questionable for Week 12•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Still working through ankle injury•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Will play against Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Travis Jones: Questionable for Week 11•