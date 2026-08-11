Ravens' Travis Jones: Return from offseason injury

Jones (pec) has been officially activated from the active/PUP list Tuesday and is now practicing at training camp, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jones sustained a pec injury during the 2026 offseason and was sidelined to begin training camp, but he's now back practicing for the first time this offseason. The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $40.5 million extension with Baltimore in the offseason after totaling 47 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, as well as a forced fumble and a recovery in 2025, all career bests. Jones is set up to continue his duties as the starting nose tackle for Baltimore alongside Trey Hendrickson, who should attract more attention from opposing offensive lines to take some of the attention away from the fifth-year defensive tackle.