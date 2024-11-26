Jones (ankle) is active for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.
Jones entered Monday deemed questionable due to a lingering ankle injury, but he'll play through the issue for a second straight game. The nose tackle did see the field a bit less than usual last week against Pittsburgh while managing the injury, but he was still on the field for 46 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps.
