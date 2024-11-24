Jones (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Jones played through an ankle injury during the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers, and he finished the game with one solo tackle across 34 snaps on defense. Jones opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he earned the questionable tag after logging a limited practice Saturday. If Jones is unable to play Monday, Brent Urban could see some additional snaps on the Ravens' defensive line alongside Broderick Washington and Nnamdi Madubuike.