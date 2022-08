Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Jones (knee) is anticipated to sit out the next three to five weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, and this timeline for a return would likely jeopardize his status for Week 1 against the Jets. When healthy, the rookie third-round pick figures to serve a backup role behind starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce.