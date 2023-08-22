Vokolek caught three of four targets for 28 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's preseason loss to the Commanders.

The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska had two catches for 30 yards the week prior and further strengthened his case for a roster spot Monday night. The Ravens only have four tight ends on the roster, and two of the guys ahead of him are locks (Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely) while the other appears a near-lock (Charlie Kolar). There's no hope for short-term fantasy value on a team with Andrews and Likely, but Vokolek does offer some long-term potential given his size (6-6, 270) and developing receiving skills.