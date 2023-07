The Ravens placed Mullen on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Mullen is eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. Baltimore claimed the 2019 second-rounder off waivers in late January after he was let go by Dallas, but he's yet to play in a game for the Ravens. When healthy, Mullen will likely have to compete for a spot on the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.