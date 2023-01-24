The Ravens claimed Mullen off waivers Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Mullen played during eight of the first 14 weeks of the season with Arizona, but he was waived and subsequently claimed by Dallas in mid-December. The 2019 second-round pick was then let go Saturday after appearing in just one game for the Cowboys. Mullen will now head to the fourth team of his NFL career in Baltimore where he'll join up with his cousin Lamar Jackson, who is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent after missing the final six games of the season with a PCL strain.