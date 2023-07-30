The Ravens re-signed Mullen (toe) and assigned him to the active/non-football injury list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mullen was originally released by Baltimore on Friday after he was added to the team's active/NFI list with a toe injury Wednesday. However, it appears he and the team were able to quickly work out a new deal despite this toe issue. While his timeline for a return is still up in the air, Mullen will be eligible to practice and play at any point in the preseason while still on the active/non-football injury list.