White (shoulder) is active for Wednesday's game against the Texans.
After sitting out of the first two walkthroughs of the week due to a shoulder injury., White was able to participate in Tuesday's session in a limited capacity. He's done enough to be cleared to play Christmas Day, and with Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) inactive, White and T.J. Tampa will serve as the Ravens' backup outside corners behind Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins.
