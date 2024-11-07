White is not expected to play Thursday versus Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
No health issue has been reported, so it's probably the case that White, who was traded to Baltimore on Tuesday, just didn't have enough time to learn the intricacies of the Ravens' defensive scheme. His next chance to play would come in Week 11 at Pittsburgh.
