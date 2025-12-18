Ravens defensive coordinator said Wednesday that Simpson will replace Teddye Buchanan (ACL) as the starting inside linebacker alongside Roquan Smith (knee), beginning Sunday versus the Patriots.

Orr said he has "the utmost confidence" in Simpson, who racked up nine tackles (four solo) while playing 46 percent of defensive snaps during Baltimore's win over Cincinnati in Week 15, a contest that saw Buchanan depart early due to his season-ending injury. Previously, when Smith missed time early in the year, Simpson was thrust into a starting role Weeks 5 and 6. In that span, he racked up 19 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 sacks.