Simpson registered 10 tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

Simpson made his second start of the season at inside linebacker due to the absence of Roquan Smith (hamstring). Simpson was on the field for 66 of 70 defensive snaps (94.3 percent) and logged double-digit tackles for the first time in his three-year NFL career. The 2023 third-rounder also recorded his first sack of the season late in the third quarter after taking down C.J. Stroud for a nine-yard sack. Simpson is up to 21 tackles (11 solo) through the first five games of the regular season.