Simpson (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Simpson missed the last three games after sustaining a concussion in Week 10 against the Browns. His return will bolster the Ravens' inside linebacker depth behind starters Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.
