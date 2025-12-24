Simpson totaled seven tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 28-24 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Simpson finished third on the Ravens in tackles after moving into a starting role in the wake of Teddye Buchanan landing on IR due to a season-ending torn ACL. Among Simpson's stops was a solo sack of Drake Maye in the first quarter. Simpson should continue to start in the Ravens' final two regular-season games, and he'll look to build upon his 2.5 sacks on the season, which is already a career-high mark.