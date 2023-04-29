The Ravens selected Simpson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

It's not obvious why Simpson fell this far -- he seemed like a fine selection as high as the second round -- but this looks like a solid pick for Baltimore. The Clemson product has 4.43 speed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, and in college he showed the ability to play the edge surprisingly well for a player of his frame, which is more commonly seen in off-ball linebackers. Simpson might be able to displace Patrick Queen in time.