Simpson recorded nine total tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee.

Simpson led the team in takedowns, but his biggest moment of the game came in the first quarter when he intercepted a pass from quarterback Cam Ward. The interception was the first of his four-year career, and it marked his second turnover of the year after he recovered a fumble in Week 3 against Dallas. Simpson has now registered 26 total tackles (15 solo), an interception and a fumble recovery over four contests in 2026.