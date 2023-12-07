Simpson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Simpson sustained a concussion in Week 10 against the Browns and missed the next two games. His full participation in Wednesday's practice is a good sign he's on track to return for Sunday's game against the Rams.
