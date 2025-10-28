Simpson played 22 snaps (10 on defense, 12 on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise during the Ravens' 30-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Simpson started at inside linebacker in Weeks 5 and 6 and accumulated 19 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, over that span. However, the 2023 third-rounder returned to a reserve role and special-teams contributor in Week 8 due to the return of Roquan Smith. Simpson could return to a starting role against the Dolphins on Sunday if Teddye Buchanan is not cleared to play due to a calf injury.