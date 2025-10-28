Ravens' Trenton Simpson: Reverts to reserve role Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simpson played 22 snaps (10 on defense, 12 on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise during the Ravens' 30-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Simpson started at inside linebacker in Weeks 5 and 6 and accumulated 19 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, over that span. However, the 2023 third-rounder returned to a reserve role and special-teams contributor in Week 8 due to the return of Roquan Smith. Simpson could return to a starting role against the Dolphins on Sunday if Teddye Buchanan is not cleared to play due to a calf injury.
More News
-
Ravens' Trenton Simpson: Totals nine tackles in loss•
-
Ravens' Trenton Simpson: Career-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Ravens' Trenton Simpson: Loses starting job in 2024•
-
Ravens' Trenton Simpson: Season high in tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Trenton Simpson: Brings pressure in Week 1 loss•
-
Ravens' Trenton Simpson: In line for major role•