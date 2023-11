Simpson (concussion) is officially out for Thursday's Week 11 game versus the Bengals.

Simpson was hurt while working on kickoff coverage during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, and he remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. His absence Thursday will be most felt on special teams, as he's played just one defensive snap over three games since Week 7. Simpson's next chance to suit up will come Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Chargers.