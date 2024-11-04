Simpson recorded nine total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, while also defending one pass in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

The second-year linebacker from Clemson has continued to improve in his first season as a starter, with the best game of his career coming in Week 9. Simpson played 100.0 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps for just the second time this season and was all over the field, recording one of five sacks on Bo Nix and finishing as team's second-leading tackler. Expect Simpson to continue starting alongside Roquan Smith as part of the Ravens' top inside-linebacker duo ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals.