Simpson recorded nine tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Ravens' loss versus the Rams on Sunday.

Simpson got the start at linebacker for the second straight week as Roquan Smith remained sidelined with a hamstring injury. Simpson ended up matching Teddye Buchanan for the most tackles on the team, bringing his total on the season up to 49 (23 solo). He will likely return to a reserve role Week 8 versus the Bears, as Smith is expected to return following the team's upcoming bye.