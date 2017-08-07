Wade signed a contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wade will give the Ravens another healthy body in the defensive backfield after the team waived/injured cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old Wade, a 2012 seventh-round pick, appeared in 16 games with the Giants in 2016, logging 26 tackles and a touchdown.