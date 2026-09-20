Hendrickson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play through a broken finger while wearing a cast on his hand, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson was held out of the Ravens' first two practices of the week, but after logging a limited session Friday, he appears to be trending toward suiting up Sunday. After joining the Ravens on a four-year, $112 million deal in the offseason, Hendrickson had a quiet team debut in the Week 1 win over the Colts, finishing with just one solo tackle across 40 snaps.