Montgomery took two carries for one yard and caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Montgomery played 19 of 71 snaps (27 percent) on offense, splitting work with Gus Edwards (31 snaps) and Kenneth Dixon (23). While he seems to be the preferred running back for obvious passing situations, Montgomery has averaged just 4.3 carries and three catches the past three weeks, and he still hasn't scored a touchdown with the Ravens. He's unlikely to see a major boost in workload Week 15 against Tampa Bay.