Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Barely contributes
Montgomery took two carries for one yard and caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Montgomery played 19 of 71 snaps (27 percent) on offense, splitting work with Gus Edwards (31 snaps) and Kenneth Dixon (23). While he seems to be the preferred running back for obvious passing situations, Montgomery has averaged just 4.3 carries and three catches the past three weeks, and he still hasn't scored a touchdown with the Ravens. He's unlikely to see a major boost in workload Week 15 against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Sees team-high seven targets•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Significant role increase•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Gains five yards in debut•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Suits up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: No lock to suit up Week 11•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Won't make team debut Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.