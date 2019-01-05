Montgomery had 15 carries for 83 yards and added 10 catches for 65 yards after joining the Ravens in November.

A trade deadline acquisition after wearing out his welcome in Green Bay with a costly mistake against the Rams, Montgomery settled into a modest role on his new squad. Montgomery effectively took over the pass-catching role previously held by Javorius Allen. However, Kenneth Dixon's return late in the season put a cap on Montgomery's run game usage as he totaled just seven rushes in his final four games. He'll be a free agent this spring and it's unclear if the Ravens have Mongomery in their future plans.