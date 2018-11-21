Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Gains five yards in debut
Montgomery picked up five yards on a lateral play during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.
Montgomery took the lateral inside the red zone late in the third quarter from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, setting up Gus Edwards' game-tying touchdown run. It wasn't a spectacular debut and Montgomery certainly doesn't fit the Ravens' mold of big-bodied backs, but the play showed that Montgomery can add dimensions to a Jackson-led offense, like option plays, to go along with his receiving ability. Keep an eye on whether its Jackson or Joe Flacco (hip) under center Sunday against Oakland, a team ranked 25th in the league with 4.8 yards per opponent carry.
More News
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Suits up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: No lock to suit up Week 11•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Won't make team debut Week 9•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Might have role in Week 9•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Shipped out of Green Bay•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Loses fumble late in defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12