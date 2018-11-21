Montgomery picked up five yards on a lateral play during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.

Montgomery took the lateral inside the red zone late in the third quarter from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, setting up Gus Edwards' game-tying touchdown run. It wasn't a spectacular debut and Montgomery certainly doesn't fit the Ravens' mold of big-bodied backs, but the play showed that Montgomery can add dimensions to a Jackson-led offense, like option plays, to go along with his receiving ability. Keep an eye on whether its Jackson or Joe Flacco (hip) under center Sunday against Oakland, a team ranked 25th in the league with 4.8 yards per opponent carry.

